Accident knocks power out to some customers in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — An unknown number of people are without power Monday afternoon after a private contractor caused a power line to fall.

The accident happened near Fruitville Road close to the downtown area.

The contractor installing a concrete poll somehow hit the nearby power line, causing it to fall to the ground, according to a 10 Tampa Bay crew at the scene. It appeared to involve two feeder lines going into downtown Sarasota.

It's not yet known how many people are without power, but residents of a nearby condominium building have gone without.