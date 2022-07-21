Sarasota Police collecting school supplies for students in need

There are two drop-off locations for those interested in donating.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is collecting school supplies now until Aug. 3 for students in need.

Those interested in donating can drop off supplies at:

Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane

Core SRQ, 1075 South Euclid Avenue

The police are asking for the following items to be donated:

Pencils

Notebooks

Rulers

Ballpoint pens

Colored pencils

Staplers

Calculators

Markers

Crayons

Folders

Notebook paper

Backpacks

Glue

Highlights

Erasers

As you prepare to send your students back, 10 Tampa Bay looked into how to view your school's performance scores. Florida schools exceeded expectations in recently released school grades for the 2021-22 academic year, the Department of Education announced.

The department published grades for the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, marking the first full school grade data release since 2019, according to an FDOE press release. This is due to a lack of assessments in the 2019-20 school year and the opt-in nature of that year's school grades.

"It’s clear that our teachers and school leaders used every resource at their disposal to lift Florida’s students well beyond expectations," Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said in a statement. "We know that these results are thanks to policies that kept schools open and kept kids in the classroom, which has been widely recognized as critical to student achievement.

"Today we can celebrate these incredible results while continuing to support the schools that are struggling."

The school grades report showed that 53 schools exited the School Improvement Support list in 2022 and that 100% of the schools that received an F grade in 2019 improved their grades in 2022.

Elementary schools showed the most growth with 20% of them improving one or more letter grades, according to the FDOE press release.

So, how can you view your district's and school's grade for the year?

To view the accountability report for Florida schools follow this link: https://www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/