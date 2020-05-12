Sarasota teen killed after car goes airborne, overturns in crash

Two other teens were thrown from the car.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A teen was killed and three others were hurt when their car crashed, went airborne and overturned, troopers said.

It happened around 11:14 p.m. Friday on University Parkway.

The car, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Apopka, Florida, was heading east when the teen somehow lost control and drove off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the car spun around, crashed into a concrete culvert and became airborne. In the air, it hit a utility pole and overturned before coming to a rest at University and Town Center parkways.

The front passenger, a 16-year-old Sarasota boy, was killed. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old in the backseat, both males who troopers say were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the car.

The backseat teenagers and the driver were seriously hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now: