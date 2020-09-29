Suncoast Technical College initiative helps students land critical careers for economic development

Career and technical education serves as a critical component in preparing students for occupations important to Florida’s economic development.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Suncoast Technical College is joining forces with the Florida Department of Education for a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term career and technical education programs.

They are calling it “Get There.”

The Executive Director of STC, Dr. Ron DiPillo, says Get There Florida highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally in Sarasota, and to all Floridians statewide.

“I am pleased to see the state is placing an increasing value on career technical training by creating this one-stop-shop, state-wide career development resource,” DiPillo said.

Career and technical education, often referred to as “CTE,” serves as a critical component in preparing students for occupations important to Florida’s economic development, DiPillo said.

Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school and Florida College System students throughout the state.

“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you Get There.”

At STC, students can enroll in an in-demand workforce program, move through it quickly and gain skills needed in Sarasota’s essential and emerging industries.

Programs include:

Auto Service Technologies

Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical

Nursing

Culinary Arts

“The wide-ranging effects of COVID-19 are just beginning to be realized across our state’s workforce,” said Henry Mack, Chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “This initiative was born from the need to match those seeking reemployment or advancement in the workplace with employers whose products and services either facilitate relief and response to the COVID-19 disruption or are not susceptible to disruption.”

At GetThereFL.com, Floridians can learn more about CTE and workforce training programs available at state and technical colleges, align their interests with a career path, and connect with their local institution to enroll.

What other people are reading right now:

