SARASOTA, Fla. -- It was an emotional sendoff for a Sarasota officer retiring after three decades on the force.

On Friday, Officer Andre Jenkins signed off for the very last time. Video from inside the squad car showed Officer Jenkins gather himself for a few seconds before making that last sign-off.

“This will be my last transmission radio,” he said.

“Congratulations on your retirement,” the dispatcher’s voice could be heard saying.

Then Officer Jenkins thanked his fellow officers before, one-by-one, they could be heard on the radio thanking him.

Officer Jenkins, thanks for protecting Sarasota for so many years. We wish you only the best on your retirement.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP