SARASOTA, Fla. -- Two patients were transported as trauma alerts to be treated at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a scaffolding collapse Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, two people fell three stories during the collapse. The collapse reportedly happened in the 4700 block of Clark Rd.

SCFD is on scene of a scaffolding collapse in the 4700 block of Clark Rd. 2 adult patients fell approximately 3 stories and both patients are trauma alerts. — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) May 15, 2018

Emergency units are currently working to clear the scene.

