VENICE, Fla. — The search is on for a man wanted in an early morning officer-involved shooting.
It happened around 5:17 a.m. Saturday on Menendez Street, according to the Venice Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened after a car and foot chase. There was a struggle between the man and the officer, and the man got away.
It's believed he is not hurt, however, the officer was hurt and is receiving care, Venice police say.
The man is known to police, and they are looking for him. More information is expected later Saturday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
