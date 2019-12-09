SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A staff member has been placed on administrative leave as Sarasota County Schools investigate a reported altercation between the employee and a student.

The fight happened at Riverview High School Thursday morning, according to Sarasota County Schools. No one needed medical treatment.

The teacher has been taken out of the school and is barred from participating in extra-curricular activities until the in-depth investigation finishes.

The parents and Department of Children and Families have been notified about the altercation, the school board adds.

The incident was reported right away and school staff and the Sarasota County Schools Police Department continue to investigate. The school-based police department will look into the incident and once the investigation is finished, it will be transferred to the district's administrative team.

