9-year-old rescued from Seffner house fire out of hospital

One of the first things he asked to do was see his burned home.

SEFFNER, Fla. — The 9-year-old boy recently rescued from a house fire in Seffner is finally out of the hospital, another step in his recovery journey.

Last month, two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled Owen Ares through a window to save him from a smoke-filled bedroom at his burning home. His mother was outside, praying on her knees when somebody shouted "We got him."

Owen suffered second-degree burns to his face and arm, in addition to smoke inhalation. In the days following the fire, he was "heavily" sedated and hooked up to a ventilator during treatment at Tampa General Hospital.

His condition began to improve as his lungs cleared. And, just last week he took his first steps – with some help – since the fire. While he still has a long recovery journey ahead of him, his latest improvements are good news.

One of the first things he wanted to do once he got out of the hospital was to visit the family's 110-year-old house, which was a total loss following the fire.

His mom tells 10 Tampa Bay she took him and answered all his questions.

Body camera video of the dramatic rescue was previously released by the sheriff's office. Below, you can see how Deputies Kevin Reich and Alexander Maldonado worked quickly to save Owen's life.

"I could not be more proud of the quick actions and bravery these deputies displayed, never giving up until they were able to pull the child to safety. It is because of their heroism that this young boy made it out alive," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a previous statement.