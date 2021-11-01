Police: Portion of Seminole Blvd. shut down after car crashes into tree

The driver, an elderly man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to law enforcement.

LARGO, Fla. — A portion of Seminole Boulevard is shut down after a car crash in Largo, police say.

According to Largo Police Department, the crash happened at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and southwest 8 Avenue. Police say a Ford Explorer veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, an elderly man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to law enforcement.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.