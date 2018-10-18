PLANT CITY, Fla. -- A small airplane crashed on Plant City Airport property Thursday afternoon.

Plant City Fire Rescue said the pilot of single passenger aircraft, John W. McKenney, 76, Madeira Beach, has minor injuries, but he refused medical treatment.

The plane crashed in an area that is wooded.

Fire rescue said the pilot was trying to return to the runway, got caught in a crosswind and the plane stalled when it didn't get enough altitude.

