WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Cheryl Murdoch’s morning routine is a lot like everyone else’s: get up, shower and prepare for the day.

The difference comes when she pulls out her toothbrush at her Wesley Chapel home.



Her “smart mirror” guides her brushing, telling her how long to brush each quadrant of teeth, and if she missed a spot. As she continues getting ready, her mirror will also check her hydration levels and can even check temperature and blood pressure if desired.

It’s a reflection of the new technology advancing healthcare in the home. Through a pilot partnership with Metro Development, Advent Health and Philips, Murdoch uses the mirror to help the companies test the technology before it becomes more widely available.

Murdoch said she takes some precautions to protect her privacy, but has little fear about her information being hacked or abused.



An executive at Advent Health said the idea is to empower consumers through technology to improve health. Leaders at Advent Health say the information is not fed to doctors and data is not sold.

