Springstead High School student arrested for written threats to kill, harm

The student's parents told deputies any weapons inside their home were secure and unaccessible.

SPRING HILL, Fla — A Springstead High School student has been arrested after deputies say the student made threats to kill or harm another classmate.

Saturday evening, Hernando County sheriff's deputies received information that a student at Springstead High School, "while chatting with another person using a messaging platform, made threats to kill another student."

Deputies responded to the student's home and the student who is accused of making the threats refused to speak with deputies and requested an attorney, the sheriff's office says.

The parents of the students allowed deputies to search their home and they were able to locate the student's cell phone and tablet and took them in for evidence.

The student's parents told deputies any weapons inside their home were secure and inaccessible for their child.

Following the search, the student was placed under arrest. He is charged with written threats to kill or harm and was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be heightened security at Springstead High School on Monday morning, the sheriff's office says.