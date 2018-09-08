ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If you've gone out to eat lately, you've probably noticed more and more restaurants are not handing out straws.

Now, a Saint Pete city council committee is moving forward with creating an ordinance that prevents you from automatically getting a straw with your beverage.

The committee is considering an ordinance that would make straws are a request-only item.

Many businesses are already doing this as part of the "No Straws St. Pete" campaign.

The committee's goal is to eventually pass a complete ban on straws.

Restaurants would get a warning for not complying, but no word on fines just yet.

The committee will vote again on the issue in September.

