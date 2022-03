Police say 1st Avenue South at 5th Street South is closed during the investigation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person is dead after they were involved in a traffic crash, St. Petersburg police said.

It happened just after 8:45 a.m. on 1st Avenue South at 5th Street South, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release..

Few details were given about the crash, other than the person killed was a pedestrian.

Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, according to police.