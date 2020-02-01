ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The arrival of the new year offers a chance to look ahead. The City of St. Petersburg is going beyond just planning for the year 2020 and focusing on the next 30 years in a new planning project titled StPete2050.

“StPete2050 is a city-wide conversation about where our city is going and what it can become over the next 30 years. We encourage community members to lend their input on the city’s future through various engagement events,” according to the city’s website,

“It’s our opportunity as a community to really talk about what the future of St. Petersburg is going to be. What we’re going to look like, what we’re going to feel like," said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

“The city certainly has a number of challenges that we’re facing from climate change and sea-level rise to what kind of growth are we going to have, how do we make sure we lift up the community, and this is really that opportunity.”

“This is going to be wide-ranging," added Kriseman. "This isn’t just about ‘what kind of buildings do we build?’, or ‘what kind of parks do we have?’ This is every aspect of city life that we want to talk about, and it impacts every mile of the city.”

Events will include a series of workshops as well as a citywide online survey, which is designed to gather input from a wide range of stakeholders.

You can take the survey here.

The first three workshops in the process are scheduled for:

Workshop Option 1

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Center for Health Equity

2333 34th Street South

Workshop Option 2

Saturday, February 1, 2020

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg Main Library

3745 9th Avenue North

Workshop Option 3

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Willis S. Johns Recreation Center

6635 Dr. Martin L King Jr Street North

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter