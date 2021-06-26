Police investigating officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg

No officers were injured, according to police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police say.

St. Petersburg Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police did not say the person's condition but stated they were alive.

As a result of the investigation, all lanes of 4th Street are closed in both directions between 108th Avenue and Gandy Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.