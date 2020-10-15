St. Pete approves buying body and patrol car cameras for police

St. Pete City Council members have approved a plan to outfit police officers and their patrol cars with cameras.
Assistant St. Pete Police Chief Antonio Gilliam told city council members on Thursday that a police committee recommended the city accept a five-year contract with Axon out of seven vendors that were reviewed.
He says Axon is prepared to get all the cameras rolled out by 2021. The company has also worked with the Pasco and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Offices and Tampa and Clearwater Police.
The video would be stored on the cloud. The price tag on the proposal is $6,756,188.
