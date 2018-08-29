Fort Myers Rep. Matt Caldwell has won the Republican nomination in the race to be Florida’s next agriculture commissioner.

In the race to get the nomination, Caldwell beat out state senator Denise Grimsley, former Rep. Baxter Troutman and veteran Mike McCalister.

The 36-year-old real estate appraiser was born in Gainesville and grew up in Lee County. Caldwell was elected to the state House in 2010 and currently chairs the Government Accountability Committee.

Some of Caldwell’s priorities in his bid for agriculture commissioner include supporting initiatives to protect farms, farmers and conservation of environmentally sensitive land in Florida.

Caldwell said the state economy and job creation is another top priority for him, as well as protecting rights given by the Second Amendment.

In the Nov. 6 general election, Caldwell faces Democratic nominee Nikki Fried to be the next agriculture commissioner.

