BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO.

Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida.

Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced plans to retire by the end of 2022. She will start in October.

Conners will be moving from Philadelphia, where she has served as executive vice president and CEO for Jefferson Health.

“For the board, it was paramount that we find a leader who is committed to BayCare’s legacy of mission-driven, community-focused health care,” BayCare Health Board Chairman Rick Colón wrote in a statement. “In Stephanie Conners, we see an engaging and compassionate leader who will lead BayCare into its next era of serving the community’s health, our team members and our medical community.”

Conners will be the fourth CEO in BayCare's 25-year history. She'll oversee more than 27,7000 employees within the health system, which generates almost $5 billion in yearly revenue, according to a press release.

BayCare is mostly found in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. In addition to relationships with more than 5,800 local physicians and providers, the health system runs 15 hospitals.

“I am humbled and honored to lead such a remarkable organization,” Conners wrote in a statement. “Its legacy of compassionate care is palpable, and I look forward to helping ensure its future success. It is my personal mission to make a difference in the lives of others.”

A Philly native, Conners began her career as a bedside nurse before becoming a trauma nurse and later transitioning into leadership roles. She has a bachelor's degree from Villanova and an MBA from Eastern University, according to the release.

"She has spent nearly three decades in health care with both not-for-profit and for-profit providers, building a reputation as an inspirational leader and collaborator in driving the highest safety, service and quality of health care delivery while maintaining fiscal responsibility," BayCare wrote in a press release.

She will step into the role at a critical time, joining not long before BayCare opens a 16th hospital in Wesley Chapel and finalizes details about a 17th hospital in Manatee County.