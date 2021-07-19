Dr. Steven Currall set to retire after 2 years as USF president

In an email, Currall stated he is retiring his post for his health and to spend more time with his family.

After two years of leading the charge at the University of South Florida, Dr. Steven Currall will retire ahead of the upcoming academic school year.

Currall noted his retirement in an email obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, saying his health and spending more time with his family were the reasons behind his departure. He also added that the demand of the president's role has been "immense."

"This decision was not made lightly," Currall wrote.

According to the email, Currall is set to retire on Aug. 2, ahead of the first day of classes later that month. After "some much-needed rest," the email says Currall is set to return as a faculty member in the Muma College of Business.

“The intensity of the past two years has put a strain on my health and my family. Therefore, after thoughtful reflection, I have decided to retire from the USF presidency to ensure that I preserve my health, as well as to spend more time with my wife, Cheyenne, and my 91-year-old father,” Currall added in a formal announcement.

In the email, Currall also took a moment to thank all those at USF for their partnership and work while he was president.

USF shared several bright spots for the university under Curall's leadership, including consolidating all three campuses into a single-accredited university and breaking into the top 50 public universities on U.S. News and World Report's rankings, among others.

"Currall’s leadership helped guide the university community through the COVID-19 crisis, he showed commitment to new initiatives in support of diversity and inclusion, and he spearheaded the creation of USF’s Principles of Community. Currall also took important steps to enhance compliance, sound budgeting practices and operational excellence," the university wrote.

The USF Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of Currall replacing then-president Judy Genshaft in 2019. At the time, he was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Southern Methodist University.

Currall has a Ph.D. from Cornell University. He is a psychological scientist who has been doing research and teaching for nearly three decades.

The university says USF Provost and Executive Vice President Ralph Wilcox will serve as acting president until the Board of Trustees votes on an interim president. Details regarding a search for a permanent replacement have yet to be announced but are coming "soon."