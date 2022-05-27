Local blood bank sends supply to Texas hospitals after Uvalde school shooting

SunCoast Blood Centers dispatched about 30 units of blood to Texas.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area blood bank has been tapped to help supply blood in the wake of the school shooting in Texas.

SunCoast Blood Centers is part of a national network of blood banks known as the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC).

The center was activated on Tuesday to send blood to hospitals near Uvalde, where an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on a classroom full of children, killing 19 of them and two teachers.

The center was able to dispatch about 30 units of blood immediately. It is the second time SunCoast Blood Centers has been called upon to provide blood during a national emergency.

"Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy," said Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers, in a statement.

"We have mobilized our team to support the needs of local patients and hospitals in South Texas and we are sending blood to our partner blood center, South Texas Blood and Tissue, who are the stewards of the local blood supply in that part of Texas," he said.

"What happened in Texas, it really breaks my heart, especially as I'm a mom of two kids and it really makes me worried and my heart and prayers and thoughts are with the moms," said Hind Hussein of Lakewood Ranch.

Hussain said she is a regular donor and has placed herself on a schedule with the center to donate blood every 3-4 months.

After several national emergencies like the mass shootings in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, TX, she feels donating blood is her way of doing her part to help during a time of need.

"I like to help people and since I'm in the medical field I know that we can make everything except blood. So if nobody donates, how are the people going to survive," Hussain said.

The activation under BERC also means SunCoast Blood Centers would be on standby to send more blood if and when requested.

"During the time that we are on call, we are putting some blood aside for these crisis situations," said Scott Draper, marketing manager of SunCoast Blood Centers.

Draper said in order to keep supplies up, the blood center would need to have at least 150 blood donors come in daily to donate blood.

But with several empty chairs, the center's leaders are concerned about how to convince more donors to come in to donate blood.

"There is a shortage right now and that's not just us, it's across the nation and people don't understand the need for blood. There's only 3% of the population that donates and if you try and spread that out across the nation or even just in our community and the numbers don't just add up," Draper said.

The blood centers are especially in need of O- and O+ donors which are universal blood types that can serve anyone in need in a time of crisis.

"One day maybe you or a member of your family may need blood. So if nobody donates how are you going to survive or how are the people that you love going to survive," said Hussain.

The center's officials said becoming a blood donor is a very simple process. Those interested can call 1-866-97-BLOOD to book an appointment or have a mobile blood center come to your home or office to collect blood.