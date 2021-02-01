Planned rehab could be coming to historic Sunken Gardens

Sunken Gardens has spanned 100 years in the Sunshine State and is home to some of the oldest tropical plants in the region.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An agenda item regarding planned rehab at St. Pete's Sunken Gardens was raising questions for some online. So, we got them answered for you.

According to the city, its Historic Preservation Team is set to present a written notice for planned rehab during a Jan. 12 Community Planning and Preservation Commission meeting.

In that item is the city's plan to restore the original 1940s entrance building to develop it into a history and visitor center for the site. Also included in the plan is rehabbing the outdoor garden restrooms which have been out of service since the city purchased the property and "associated renovations" to accommodate the work.

Sunken Gardens is one of the city's most historic locations and one of the last remaining Florida roadside attractions, according to its website. Its garden has spanned 100 years in the Sunshine State and is home to some of the oldest tropical plants in the region.

What other people are reading right now: