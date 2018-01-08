The company behind the Midtown Tampa development at Dale Mabry Highway and Interstate 275 have released new images of what the 1.8 million-square-foot project will look like.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal reported the renderings show the 22-acre site with a Whole Foods Market, restaurants, condos and a hotel.

%INLINE%

%INLINE%

An office building on the site was recently pulled down, marking a major step forward for the development.

For more, read the TBBJ report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP