Tampa International Airport looks to fill more than 150 jobs

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is looking to hire more than 150 people for all sorts of jobs and some of them have good perks.

The airport said it is looking for people to work as cooks, baristas, cashiers and even managers as more and more people take to the sky and start traveling again. The airport said some of the positions come with signing bonuses or other benefits, like memberships to streaming services.

The airport said it averaged about 57,000 passengers daily in June. That's just four percent below the same timeframe in 2019. Plus, airport leaders said there have been days recently where the number of passengers was more than its pre-pandemic level.

"Our passenger numbers are back, and it's critically important that we ramp up staffing levels throughout the Airport to provide our guests with the level of customer service that they've come to expect at TPA," said Laurie Noyes, TPA's Vice President of Concessions and Commercial Parking. "The Airport is an exciting and fast-paced place to work that helps welcome millions of guests per year, and our employees are key to making a memorable first and last impression."

Anyone who might be interested in working at the airport can find a list of positions here.

The airport will hold a Hiring Day event from 9 a.m- 1 p.m. on July 13. More information on that can be found online.