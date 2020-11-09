9/11 remembrance memorials across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Today marks 19 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks.
Here is a list of memorials happening across the Tampa Bay area.
- Remember Honor Support Inc. & Rays Patriot Day, 8 a.m.at Tropicana Field
- Lakeland Public Safety Agencies Memorial Service, 8:30 a.m. at Lakeland Global War on Terrorism Memorial
- Madeira Beach 9/11 Virtual Ceremony, 8:45 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial in Causeway Park
- Clearwater Fire & Rescue Remembers Firefighters, Others Who Died On 9/11, 9:50 a.m. at the main fire station at 1140 Court Street in Clearwater
- Palm Harbor 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, 10 a.m. virtually held
- 9/11 Remembrance Day, 10:30 a.m. at Mission BBQ in Brandon
- St. Pete Light Tribute, 9:11 p.m., downtown St. Petersburg
