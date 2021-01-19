x
Tampa Bay police officers head to Washington, D.C. to help with Inauguration

Officers from Bradenton and North Port left Monday to prepare for Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Wednesday's Inauguration will certainly be like none other. In addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic requiring changes, after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, security measures and personnel have become a prominent focus in protecting President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they are sworn into office.

Multiple states surrounding Washington, D.C. have sent police and National Guard members to help with security and safety for the event. Tampa Bay is now doing the same.

Police officers from both Bradenton and North Port are in D.C. to help out. On Monday evening, a select group of officers took an oath to serve as Special U.S. Marshals for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

And, 21 officers from North Port will be in Our Nations Capitol to act as security.

Both departments shared the news on Twitter. 

Last week, the state sent 600 National Guard members to the Capitol ahead of Biden's inauguration. 

