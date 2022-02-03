Tampa delays discussion on 'clusters' of sex offenders and predators living in homes

Tampa police asked for a six-month extension so they could conduct a study with the University of South Florida.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa City Council members have delayed taking action on a sensitive topic regarding sex offenders living in the city limits.

People living in three particular neighborhoods say there are clusters of dozens of sex offenders residing near their homes because laws and restrictions don’t allow them to live anyplace else.

The so-called clusters are around Nebraska Ave. and Forest Ave., the 4700 block of E. Hillsborough Ave., and the area near Hillsborough Ave. and Florida Ave.

Neighbors say those clusters are prohibited under a Hillsborough County law.

Council members were supposed to talk about it Thursday, but Tampa police asked for a six-month extension so they could conduct a study with the University of South Florida. Council members agreed to give the group extra time.

The USF study will take a closer look at TPD procedures and how they monitor sex offenders in the community.