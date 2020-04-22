TAMPA, Fla. — Can you say gross?

The picture seen above is a fatberg.

This fatberg is 108 cubic yards of grease and non-flushable wipes. It was removed from the wetwell at Sulphur Springs Pump Station on North 13th Street in Tampa.

Grease and non-flushable wipes cause a myriad of problems at pump stations and private residences or businesses. When grease and wipes combine in pipes, they form “fatbergs”.

Fatbergs are an industry-wide problem, and many wastewater treatment plants are redesigning wetwells to prevent fatbergs from forming.

If you are experiencing slow moving drains or hear gurgling noises in your pipes, please call 813-898-1420. An experienced technician will be dispatched to diagnose the problem.

If it is a city-issue, the city will repair it at no cost to you.

