TAMPA, Fla. — Can you say gross?
The picture seen above is a fatberg.
This fatberg is 108 cubic yards of grease and non-flushable wipes. It was removed from the wetwell at Sulphur Springs Pump Station on North 13th Street in Tampa.
Grease and non-flushable wipes cause a myriad of problems at pump stations and private residences or businesses. When grease and wipes combine in pipes, they form “fatbergs”.
Fatbergs are an industry-wide problem, and many wastewater treatment plants are redesigning wetwells to prevent fatbergs from forming.
If you are experiencing slow moving drains or hear gurgling noises in your pipes, please call 813-898-1420. An experienced technician will be dispatched to diagnose the problem.
If it is a city-issue, the city will repair it at no cost to you.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will reunite in Tampa Bay
- 'Not so fast': Epidemiologists hesitant to say Florida has flattened the curve
- SOLVED: Source of coronavirus exposure discovered for NC woman who hadn't left her house in weeks
- In COVID-19 fight, an ‘arsenal’ of treatments being studied in Tampa
- Wendy's is giving away free chicken nuggets
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter