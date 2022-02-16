Tampa General Hospital approved to build Behavioral Health Hospital

The facility will provide initial emergent evaluations for patients going through a behavioral health crisis.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa General Hospital is excited to announce the addition of a new facility as the need for mental health services continues to grow.

The Florida Health Sciences Board approved the construction of the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, the hospital announced in a press release. The new facility will feature a four-story hospital right in the heart of Tampa's medical district and cover nearly 83,000 square feet. It will also include 96 inpatient beds with the potential to expand to 120 beds if needed.

The facility will provide a "critical link" from academics to treatment as the hospital plans to provide inpatient and outpatient services led by psychiatrists from USF Health and offer learning opportunities for medical students and residents at USF Health Morsani College Medicine.

Students and residents will receive hands-on learning and training with hopes that the new facility will attract future medical residents and psychiatrists to the Tampa Bay region.

The new hospital will also be linked to TGH's Neurosciences Institute, which provides care to patients of all ages who suffer from neurological disorders.

“Tampa General is committed to meeting the wide spectrum of health and wellness needs of our community, including all aspects of behavioral health which are more in demand than ever before,” John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, wrote in a statement.

“Working side-by-side with USF Health, the new TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will provide critical academically driven behavioral health care, support the next generation of behavioral health physicians and fortify Tampa’s growing medical district, while moving TGH one step closer to being the country’s safest and most innovative academic medical center," Couris added.

In addition, the Behavioral Health Hospital will serve as a Central Receiving Facility (CRF), providing initial emergent evaluations for patients going through a behavioral health crisis.