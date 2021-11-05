Tampa looks to end HIV epidemic by 2030

Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order to join more than 350 cities pledging to end HIV.

Tampa is joining the fight to end the HIV epidemic within the community.

On Friday, Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order that will make Tampa the second Florida city to join a network of more than 350 cities "committed to ending their urban HIV epidemics by 2030."

City leaders say Tampa is the 33rd U.S. Fast-Track City to commit to eradicating the epidemic.

Miami joined the Fast-Track Cities network in 2015, according to leaders.

City leaders say EPIC provides "comprehensive, wrap-around services for people living with HIV throughout Tampa Bay."

“As a Fast-Track City, we will work closely with communities, service providers, law enforcement and other partners to ensure marginalized and vulnerable populations have the resources they need to learn their status and if necessary, seek treatment,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “By joining this group of Fast-Track cities, Tampa will have the support we need to help end our urban HIV epidemic.”

Cities joining the Fast-Track Cities network aim to achieve UNAIDS “95-95-95-95” HIV programmatic targets, which include:

95 percent of people living with HIV knowing their status

of people living with HIV 95 percent of those who know their status taking antiretroviral therapy (ART)

of those who know their status 95 percent of those on ART achieving viral suppression , which means the virus is undetectable and therefore, cannot be sexually transmitted.

of those on ART , which means the virus is undetectable and therefore, 95 percent of at-risk individuals to use combination HIV prevention.