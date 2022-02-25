Tampa lights up Old City Hall in support of Ukraine

The downtown bridges will also be shining blue and yellow.

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is lighting up Old City Hall in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in support of the country and its people as it battles a Russian invasion.

According to the city, the building, as well as the downtown bridges, will shine blue and yellow Friday night.

In a statement, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said her heart goes out to the Ukrainian people during "this critical and most difficult time."

"Our country will always champion freedom and democracy," Castor said. "As Ukraine remains under this unjustified attack, we support any steps that will bring back peace to Eastern Europe."