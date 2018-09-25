TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police are investigating a 3-car crash on the Sligh Avenue Bridge.

Police say the crash is west of North Florida Avenue where Sligh Avenue crosses over the Hillsborough River.

Sligh Avenue is closed in both directions between Florida Avenue and North Boulevard.

Police say the crash involves serious injury.

This is a developing story.

