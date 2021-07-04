Police: Officer shoots armed person after foot chase in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say it is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Temple Street.
Police say officers responded to a fight. One person involved was armed, police say.
Shortly after officers arrived, they saw the armed person and a foot chase ensued, the department said.
Police say seconds after the chase began, the officer reported shots fire. The allegedly armed person was hit and officers began CPR, the agency said.
The person shot was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, police say.
Police are set to give an update Sunday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
