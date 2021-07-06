TPD: Man shot by Tampa police officer after pointing gun at him

The case is under investigation.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa police officer shot a man who video showed pointing a gun at him.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Independence Day on Temple Street near East 30th Avenue in Tampa.

Officer Bryan Velazquez, 33, was dispatched to a convenience store in reference to a fight where someone reportedly had a gun.

Investigators say after briefly going inside and speaking with someone, Velazquez walked back out and spotted John Turbe, 30, who he chased.

Body camera video and a police account indicate Velazquez told Turbe to drop the gun before Turbe turned around and raised his firearm. That's when authorities say Velazquez shot him.

Officers say they performed CPR while waiting on paramedics, but Turbe was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Velazquez was put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

The shooting remains under investigation.

> The body camera video can be seen here. WARNING: It is graphic, and viewer discretion is advised.