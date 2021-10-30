Tampa police searching for missing 79-year-old man

The man left his home Saturday in a black pickup truck around 7 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Felix Diaz?

The 79-year-old was last seen Saturday around 7 a.m. when he left his home on West Arch Street.

The Tampa Police Department said Diaz could be driving a 2005 black two-door Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida license plate that reads 224KLT. Authorities say the rear window of the truck has a Florida Gators, U.S. flag and "Salt Life" stickers.

Diaz is described as 5-feet, 6-inches, weighing about 180 to 190 pounds. He was seen wearing a T-shirt, red and green plaid flannel shirt with a faded green windbreaker-style jacket, blue jeans and blue sketcher shoes.

Police and the family of Diaz are concerned for his safety.