Tampa police searching for missing 79-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Felix Diaz?
The 79-year-old was last seen Saturday around 7 a.m. when he left his home on West Arch Street.
The Tampa Police Department said Diaz could be driving a 2005 black two-door Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida license plate that reads 224KLT. Authorities say the rear window of the truck has a Florida Gators, U.S. flag and "Salt Life" stickers.
Diaz is described as 5-feet, 6-inches, weighing about 180 to 190 pounds. He was seen wearing a T-shirt, red and green plaid flannel shirt with a faded green windbreaker-style jacket, blue jeans and blue sketcher shoes.
Police and the family of Diaz are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.