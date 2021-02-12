Tampa Police: Woman in critical condition following shooting

Another woman was also shot and hospitalized.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women were rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night, Tampa Police say.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of W. Grace Street and N. Delaware Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found two women who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say one woman is in critical condition; the other is "stable," according to officers.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the department says detectives are on the scene as the investigation continues.