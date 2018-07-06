NAPLES, Fla. -- A Tampa woman is being honored for getting a law passed that helps our first responders.

Megan Vila fought for Florida's new law that extends benefits to first responders dealing with mental injuries. She was presented with an award at the annual conference for the International Association of Fire Fighters.

In March, Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law that helps the mental well-being of police officers and firefighters.

Prior to this law, first responders were only granted workers' compensation benefits for physical injuries.

Vila was the warrior behind this law, fighting for the change and making 15 trips from Tampa to Tallahassee pleading with lawmakers.

Her passion was personal.

READ HERE: Sister's plea for new law after firefighter's suicide

Her brother killed himself after nearly 30 years with Tampa Fire Rescue. He had been suffering from post-traumatic stress after responding to years of traumatic calls.

On Thursday, Vila was not only given an award but she was also named an honorary member of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP