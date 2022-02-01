Tiger Woods' PopStroke headed to Tampa

The entertainment concept will feature two 18-hole putting courses plus dinner.

TAMPA, Fla — A new way to dine and golf is headed to Tampa.

PopStroke, a golf entertainment approach to dining, will break ground on its next location in Tampa on Feb. 2. Co-owned by Tiger Woods, it's scheduled to be completed by Fall 2022.

Best of all, the entertaining dining experience is designed for all ages.

The property will feature two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods ad TGR Design.

"PopStroke offers an open-air restaurant with a full menu, specialty cocktails, a wide variety of craft beer, wine, and ice cream," the company said in a press release.

Guests will be able to book parties, host events or meet up with friends to grab a bite and a putter.