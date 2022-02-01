Tiger Woods' PopStroke headed to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — A new way to dine and golf is headed to Tampa.
PopStroke, a golf entertainment approach to dining, will break ground on its next location in Tampa on Feb. 2. Co-owned by Tiger Woods, it's scheduled to be completed by Fall 2022.
Best of all, the entertaining dining experience is designed for all ages.
The property will feature two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods ad TGR Design.
"PopStroke offers an open-air restaurant with a full menu, specialty cocktails, a wide variety of craft beer, wine, and ice cream," the company said in a press release.
Guests will be able to book parties, host events or meet up with friends to grab a bite and a putter.
PopStroke has locations in Port Saint Lucie and Fort Myers. In addition to Tampa, a location will open in Sarasota in March 2022 and Orlando in April 2022.