It's 28 years in prison for the woman who hit and killed a tow truck driver on the Howard Frankland bridge then drove off.

Allison Huffman hit Roger Perez-Borroto in the early morning hours of February 15, 2016.

During Tuesday's sentencing, several tow truck drivers filled the courtroom.

We've told you so many times about the dangers tow truck drivers face on the job, often times ending in death.

Many people in the tow truck community want harsher sentencing for drivers fleeing the scene and feel the one Huffman received was fair.

The judge in the case called Huffman's behavior "reprehensible."

After fleeing the scene, she ditched her car and took a cab to the hard rock casino where she spent several hours drinking and gambling.

That's why the judge opted to give Huffman closer to the maximum sentence than the minimum 10 year sentence

Since Perez-Borroto death, tow truck drivers and owners have rallied and used his death to educate drivers about road safety and the slow down, move over law.

Ginger Darling, owner of Nationwide Towing, has been a tow truck driver for the past 36 years.

During that time, she has seen so many of her "brothers and sisters" in the tow truck industry -- hurt or killed, including Rogelio Perez-Borroto.

That's what made her become an advocate.

Darling spoke at Allison Huffman's sentencing hearing this week.

Drivers in tow truck community along with the family of Rogelio Perez-Borroto still can't believe this happened to him while on the job but feel a sense of closure, now that justice has been served.

“I sat there and when I heard the judge give her sentence it was like a blur. A wonderful blur,” says Darling.

Even though drivers are required to move over a lane when they see an emergency vehicle, Darling says many still don't follow the law.

Darling has taken an extra step to make sure her employees are safe. Every time they're put in a dangerous situation, whether it's on the side of the road or on the side of the highway, she makes sure to call police for backup.

“We have a mother, a father, a loved one just like you do. So give us the room to work please,” says Darling.

