10 Tampa Bay has reached out to United Airlines for a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — Five passengers onboard a United Airlines flight on its way to Tampa were hurt Thursday night, officials with Tampa International Airport explain.

The injuries were reportedly from turbulence while United Airlines flight 600 was in the air. The plane was heading to Tampa from Newark, New Jersey.

All five were seen by paramedics at the airport after the plane landed just before midnight, according to TPA officials.