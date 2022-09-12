'Tripledemic' fueling shortages in some fever and flu medications

Dr. Jill Roberts says these shortages are partially driven by the fact that there are multiple viral illnesses sweeping through our communities at the same time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and fevers start to rise.

But some of the medicine that you’re used to grabbing to help treat your illness may be harder to find.

“There have been shortages of flu treating medicines, like Tamiflu and even the generics,” said Dr. Jill Roberts from the University of South Florida School of Public Health. “There have been shortages of everything for children that treat fever, think of things like Tylenol, and there have even been shortages of amoxicillin.”

“We have flu, we have RSV, and we have COVID all circulating at high numbers,” she said.

These illnesses have similar symptoms, which means medicine that helps, is in high demand.

“Everybody’s going for the same drugs,” Roberts said.

But Roberts says she doesn’t expect the shortages to last too long .

“They’re going to ramp up production of those good selling drugs to get them back out on the market as soon as possible,” she said.

Roberts advises that you adhere to the safety precautions you've been recommended to follow for the past few years to reduce the chance of needing help, and it being out of stock.

“Wear the mask and don’t let the viruses circulate,” she said.

Roberts says it’s important to mask up and get available vaccinations, like flu shots or COVID boosters, to avoid the illnesses she mentioned.