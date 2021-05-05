Trooper injured after nearby crash sends car into FHP unit

The driver of the car was also hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A driver and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper were both taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon on northbound I-275 in St. Petersburg.

The trooper's marked patrol unit was parked on the shoulder near mile marker 26. While there, three cars were involved in a crash, and one overturned and hit the cruiser.

The car's driver and the trooper both suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

No further details were immediately released. Traffic is backed up in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.