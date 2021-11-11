Brinks truck catches fire on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

It happened Thursday during rush hour.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Brinks truck caught fire Thursday night in the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

It happened during rush hour – just minutes before 6 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said the fire appeared to be the result of a mechanical problem. A DOT camera showed flames pouring out the front before firefighters cut into the vehicle.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

First responders shut down all the northbound lanes of the bridge.

Drivers who were already on the bridge are being urged to use caution due to smoke and emergency workers in the area.

The situation could cause major delays for hours, including some time after the truck is removed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.