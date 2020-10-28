President Trump set to speak Thursday at Tampa rally

President Trump will hold a "Make America Great Again" victory rally at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, according to his campaign.

TAMPA, Fla — President Donald Trump just added a stop in Tampa to his campaign trail.

President Trump will speak at a "Make America Great Again" victory rally at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, according to his campaign.

The event will be held at the Raymond James North Lot. General admission begins at 10:30 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also set to make a stop Thursday in Tampa.

