USF addresses 'concerning allegations' of antisemitic behavior from fraternity

The school has launched an investigation into the allegations as the university says it does not reflect their values.

TAMPA, Fla — The University of South Florida has launched an investigation into multiple alleged incidents in which student fraternity and sorority members were involved in antisemitic and racist acts.

In a letter from USF's Dean Danielle McDonald that 10 Tampa Bay was able to obtain, she stated the university was notified about "several concerning allegations" involving USF students.

Student Conduct and Ethical Development (SCED) has launched an investigation into four reported instances including the placement of a swastika symbol on a member of a fraternity, an anonymous post on social media accusing a sorority member of racist behavior, an antisemitic post on social media allegedly posted by a fraternity member that minimized the tragedy of the Holocaust and retaliatory behavior from the fraternity and sorority accused of being involved.

"Actions such as these are reprehensible and deserve our condemnation," the letter stated.

The letter to the USF community continued saying the university "will address any behaviors that do not reflect USF's values."

Both of the fraternity and sorority organizations alleged to have some involvement with the antisemitic messages have released statements denouncing the allegations and are cooperative with the university.

"We would like to start off by stating that the members of Sigma Kappa Lambda Zeta at the University of South Florida do not tolerate racism, and work to make an inclusive environment for everyone," the sorority said in a statement on Instagram. The organization continued in the statement to say the member was suspended while an internal investigation took place.

In a second statement, the Sigma Kappa organization released more information revealing that "new evidence" absolved the sorority sister from all accusations.

In the letter from McDonald, it was noted that as more information was unpacked in the investigation, "some individuals have been wrongly accused."

The fraternity alleged to be involved in the incident, Pi Kappa Phi, released a statement on the organization's Instagram account, inserting an apology.

"We apologize to the woman involved, Sigma Kappa, and the entire USF community for what has taken place. Pi Kapp values the human dignity of each person and actively stands against racism, misogyny, and harassment. When members do not live up to Pi Kappa Phi's values, we will work to hold them accountable."

USF's Center for Student Involvement and the Office of Multicultural Affairs are working with the leaders of both organizations to review their values and the university's "Principles of Community."