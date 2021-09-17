Get a vaccine and free autograph from your favorite Tampa Bay Bucs alumni

The event will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at no cost.

TAMPA, Fla. — You can get your vaccine with an autograph from former Tampa Bay Bucs, music and some free food on the side.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and encourage vaccination for all residents in Tampa Bay, the NFL Alumni Tampa Bay chapter, MCR health, Ana G. Mendez University, Marcos Rivera of HyperTampa and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Tampa Bay are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event on Friday, Sept. 17.

The vaccine is free for anyone 12 or older, although people under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointments are required.

The event focuses on vaccine education, answering questions for people who may have some reservations about the vaccine.

"After talking to a few experts in the field, it changed my mind, so I thought it was important the NFL alumni chapter team with other healthcare providers to bring vaccination awareness. This is not a call to force you to get vaccinated, no, we simply want you to have the proper education to make the best decision for you and your family and the community," explained Michael Clayton, a former Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver.

In addition to the free vaccines, people will have the chance to meet and get autographs from Michael Clayton and NFL Alumni Chapter President and former Tampa Bay defensive end Walter Carter, among other NFL alumni. You can also enter a raffle to win prizes and get free coffee and snacks.