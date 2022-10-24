Veterans can get discounts, free meals at these places around Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and is a day to honor those who have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces.
One way many businesses and restaurants are thanking and acknowledging our veterans and active-duty military service members is by offering discounts, free meals and other offers. Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of offers available.
Below is a list of several offers that are available around Tampa Bay.
- Keel Farms, Plant City: Free meal and drink to all active military, veterans, reserves and national guard members between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Proof of service is required.
- Pirate Water Taxi, Tampa: Free all-day pass available for veterans. Board at stop No. 7 at the Tampa Convention Center and bring proof of service with you.
- Imagine Museum, St. Pete: Free admission to veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their immediate family members. This deal is good throughout November in recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month.
- 7-Eleven
- Another Broken Egg Cafe
- Applebee's
- Bar Louie
- Beef 'O' Brady's
- BJ's Restaurant
- Bob Evans
- Chili's
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Denny's
- Duffy’s Sports Grill
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Glory Days Grill
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- Huey Magoo’s
- IHOP
- Krispy Kreme
- Metro Diner
- Olive Garden
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Sonny’s BBQ
- Starbucks
- Texas Roadhouse
- Village Inn
- Wawa
- Wendy’s
- Tijuana Flats
For more information on Veterans Day deals, offers and discounts, click here.