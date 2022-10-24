Veterans can get discounts, free meals at these places around Tampa Bay

Many restaurants and businesses are offering discounts to veterans and active-duty military members.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and is a day to honor those who have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces.

One way many businesses and restaurants are thanking and acknowledging our veterans and active-duty military service members is by offering discounts, free meals and other offers. Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of offers available.

Below is a list of several offers that are available around Tampa Bay.