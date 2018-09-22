Picture this: You’re canoeing around a central Florida lake when you unexpectedly meet one of Florida’s most famous natives.

That’s exactly what happened a couple years ago to Michael McCarthy, an employee with See-Through Canoe. An alligator decided to pop up under his canoe and hang out.

The video has gotten a lot of attention on social media since it surfaced.

McCarthy says the video was taken in 2016 in central Florida but started going viral after he posted the video this past Thursday.

The gator reportedly sat there for a full 30 seconds before it backed up and disappeared back into the water.

