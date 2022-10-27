2022 General Election: Meet the candidates running for Florida attorney general

Whoever is elected in the position of the state's attorney general will serve as the chief legal officer throughout all of Florida.

FLORIDA, USA — As the 2022 General Election quickly approaches and early voting starts in the state of Florida, there are names on the ballot people may recognize and others they don't.

In the Sunshine State, two people are running for the title of Florida attorney general — one being the incumbent.

Whoever is elected in the position of the state's attorney general will serve as the chief legal officer throughout all of Florida. They're responsible for "protecting Florida consumers from various types of fraud and enforcing the state's antitrust laws," the government page for the attorney general explains.

Here's a breakdown of the two candidates who will be on the ballots for the 2022 General Election.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Ashely Moody was elected into office on Jan. 8, 2019, as the 38th attorney general for Florida.

Moody, born and raised in Plant City, began her legal career with the law firm of Holland & Knight where she practiced commercial litigation, according to the attorney general's website. She then went on to join the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuting drug, firearm and fraud offenses.

She also became the youngest judge in the state in 2006 at the age of 31.

Now as the current Florida attorney general, Moody focuses on "fighting for a safer Florida" and "building a stronger Florida" by taking steps, including:

Supporting law enforcement

Combating human trafficking

Tackling the opioid epidemic

Fighting senior fraud

Upholding the rule of law

Fighting federal overreach

Supporting mental health

Protecting Florida's future

To learn more about Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's campaign, click here.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala

Aramis Ayala is a humanitarian, civil rights advocate, cancer survivor and former Florida state attorney, according to her campaign website.

She grew up in Michigan before eventually moving to Florida in 2001.

After serving four years as a state attorney, Ayala joined the faculty in the Legal Studies Department at the University of Central Florida as an assistant professor.

During her career, Ayala has been an adjunct professor of law and the chairperson of the Citizens Police Review Board for the City of Orlando. She now has her eyes fixed on the Florida attorney general position.

Ayala's campaign for the 2022 General Election focuses on issues categorized into five specific groups, which are:

Constitutional protections

Public safety

Economy

Environment

Labor